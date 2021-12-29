Gauahar Khan Relives Bigg Boss 7 Winning Moment; Here Is How Ex Kushal Tandon Reacted

Gauahar Khan lifted the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss season 7, exactly eight years ago today. The star reminisced about her journey during the course of the reality show before welcoming a new year. The 38-year-old’s run on the show was a mix of happy and sad moments filled with lots of drama. She gained many fans along with few haters for her stint in the Salman Khan hosted show. Today, Gauahar is reliving the year that was and the roller coaster of a ride.

On the joyous occasion, she penned a note of gratitude to fans, co-contestants and makers on Instagram. She also posted an emotional still of herself from the finale of the season in which she is seen holding the trophy. In another image that she posted, we see Gauahar posing with the trophy alongside Bollywood superstar Salman. Her throwback to the epic winning moment garnered a lot of admiration and love from the comments space from fans and members from the entertainment world. Gauahar was also a senior contestant in season 14 along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

“To my crazy lot, this was our victory! 8 years to this phenomenon! Grateful to Colors TV, Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 7 will always be my highlight moments of my life," wrote Gauahar followed by the hashtag #Alhamdulillah. “I’m grateful to my Allah for blessing me with winning hearts, hence winning BB 7,"she added. The actress also extended her gratitude by saying, “Grateful to me, crazy lot forever and have so much love for all my co contestants on my season."

Bigg Boss 7 contestant and Gauahar’s ex-boyfriend, actor Kushal Tandon reacted in the comments saying, “You deserved it ‘khaala’. Regards your co-contestant." “One of the best BB contestants ever," commented singer-actor Amit Tandon. Nikitin Dheer appeared in the comments to say, “You are one of the most graceful women and one of the fiercest contestants in BB. You deserved the victory my friend." Perizaad Zorabian, Delnaaz irani, Kishwer M Rai, also showered some love under the post.

Gauahar and Kushal started during their time in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 but broke up after over a year in 2014. They also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 together and starred in the music video for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Zaroori Tha.

Known for her performances in films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Fever, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Game and Begum Jaan, Gauahar was also a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 3. She also featured in Saif Ali Khan headlined web series Tandav and Netflix’s film 14 Phere.

