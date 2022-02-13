Gauahar Khan Says Fans Haven't Seen Her in a 'Raw and Relatable' Role Like the One in Bestseller | Exclusive

Gauahar Khan will be next seen in Amazon Prime Video’s new series Bestseller. The show is a psychological thriller that also stars Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Satyajeet Dubey, Arjan Bajwa, and Sonalee Kulkarni among others. The trailer of the show, which was released earlier this month, showcases the story of a writer (Arjan Bajwa) and how the lines between fiction and real get blurred as he writes a sequel to his book. In the show, Gauahar will be seen essaying the role of Arjan’s wife.

Days ahead of the premiere, Gauahar Khan talked about her character in the show in an exclusive conversation with News18.com and revealed that fans would never have seen her like this before. The actor also added that she tried to keep her character ‘raw and relatable’ so that everyone could connect to it. She also argued that her character in the show will make people think about what women have to go through in their personal and professional lives.

“People would not have seen Gauhaur like this before. Mayanka is a very very relatable character. Somebody who probably can understand the kind of emotions she goes through during those episodes, not just as a wife but also as a person who heads an advertising company, and why is her life connected not just to Tahir but also to Shruti (Haasan)’s character and to Satya’s (Satyajeet Dubey) character, also to Mithun da’s character and why is (she) involved in everything. So I think a lot of people will kind of relate to how women have to put up with so much in not just on the work front but also on the personal life," Gauahar Khan said.

Gauahar Khan goes on to say that she does not want to accept work unless she is convinced about it. “I did not pick up the work that I wasn’t totally convinced about and hence my movies would come out once in two years," she said.

She further added that she does not want to be one of those actors who want to work to stay relevant, but somebody who can leave a mark with her work. “For me, I never ever wanted to be in a category of actors where I was doing work for being relevant or being present. I always wanted to pick up the work that I related to as an actor. I thought when people will leave the theatre or will finish the show, people will remember my character’s name for the kind of role I have done," the actor said.

Bestseller is directed by Mukul Abhyankar and produced by Siddharth Malhotra. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 18th February onwards.

