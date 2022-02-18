Gauahar Khan Says She's Back To Where She Feels 'The Safest' After Sharing Pic From Hospital

Actress and model Gauahar Khan left her fans worried for her health on Thursday when she posted a photo of her hand with an IV drip attached. Along with the picture, she wrote, “For all the Allah’s mercies!". This is the first time, Gauahar revealed that she was in the hospital. While the 38-year-old actress left the fans worried about her well-being, in the model’s next couple of posts, Gauahar shared a picture with her mother Razia Khan, and across it, she wrote, “Back to where I feel the safest @raziakhan1503." She also informed her fans about her health and wrote, “I’m ok! Much love to all."

Check the picture below:

As Gauhar is keeping well now, her beloved husband Zaid Darbar made sure the star knows that her life partner will always stay with her forever. Zaid shared a throwback photo from their marriage and wrote, “I’m here for you. Forever & always," with white heart emoji and infinity emoticons. Gauahar reposted the post and across it, she wrote, “Mere saathiya," followed by red heart emoticon.

For the uninitiated, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar met during lockdown 2020 and went head over heels with each other. After dating each other for six months, they tied the knot in December 2020, in Mumbai. Their wedding was an intimated affair with only the close friends and family members attending the event.

Earlier, on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Zaid Darbar wished Gauahar Khan by sharing a sweet video on Instagram, accompanied by a heart-warming note. He captioned the post writing, “Life has never made more sense until you became my WIFE! I got the most strongest, Independent and yet the most caring, LOVING WIFE. I still feel like impressing you every single day. I can never stop loving you. Happy 1 year Janus! Love you until the end and even after.. @gauaharkhan."

Talking about the professional front, Gauahar Khan has been shooting for several projects. She will next be seen in the web series Bestseller. The show is a psychological thriller that also stars Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Satyajeet Dubey, Arjan Bajwa, and Sonalee Kulkarni among others.

