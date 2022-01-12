Gauahar Khan Slams 'Loser' Who Said She Broke Up With Kushal Tandon Over Religious Differences

Gauahar Khan is known for giving back to trolls strongly. The actor was recently criticised by a Twitter user who accused her of breaking up with actor Kushal Tandon over religious differences. The user shared a newspaper clipping dated back to 2014 which claimed that Gauahar demanded Kushal to convert into a Muslim.

The user while sharing the clipping highlighted the lines, ‘Reason of their separation was Gauahar’s demand that Kushal should “convert" to her religion. Taking back firmly to the user, Gauahar called him a “loser" for inciting religious hatred.

Responding to the user, she wrote, “Hey loser! I’m a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights, India is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire! So stay put in the comfort of your American status, n stop inciting hate in my country!."

Gauahar, who was last seen in a comic role in the film 14 Phere, met Kushal in the 7th season of the reality show Big Boss. Both were part of the show as contestants and started dating inside the Big Boss house. They also continued their relationship outside the show. Gauahar also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 7.

However, they called it quits in 2014, after a year of dating. The two were also seen in a music video Zaroori Tha by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Kushal announced their separation openly on social media leaving fans in shock.

To note, Gauahar got married to actor and dancer Zaid Darbar in 2020. The two regularly share loved-up pictures together on their respective social media accounts. The two also featured in a music video titled Main Pyaar Mein Hoon.

Gauahar had also appeared in the 13th and 14th editions of Bigg Boss.

