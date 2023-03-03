Gaurav Khanna is known for playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular show Anupamaa. He wasn’t a part of Rajan Shahi’s show since its beginning. He rather joined the two other protagonists - Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey much later. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Gaurav talked about the same and revealed how Anupamaa was the first time when he joined a show midway.

“I Was Thinking If I Will Be Able To Do Justice To Anuj Kapadia"

Gaurav Khanna reveals that he was skeptical about taking on the role of Anuj Kapadia. “It wasn’t hesitation but I was like, ‘Will I be able to do this?’ Anuj Kapadia is elder than Gaurav Khanna. I was thinking if I will be able to do justice to a character who is of a certain age or at a certain level in life. I do not have kids in real life whereas Anuj’s love interest has children of about 20-22 years of age. But Rajan (Shahi; Producer) sir said, ‘Don’t worry, come for the test. We will see what will happen’. Then I was very happy when he told me that I have been selected," Gaurav told us.

“Gained 4-5 kgs For The Role Of Anuj Kapadia"

Revealing how he worked on himself after he got selected for the role of Anuj Kapadia, the 41-year-old actor said, “I figured out certain things which I should do to prepare myself. I stopped working out because I used to work out a lot. I was in much better shape than I am right now. Because I had to play a character who is over 40 years old, I gained at least 4-5 kgs. Very less people do this on television. Then I started wearing glasses. This was something, my mom told me to do. When I was coming for the look test, I told her about it and she asked me to wear these glasses. She told me that these will add maturity to my face."

“Anupamaa Like a Steroid Injection For My Career"

Ever since Gaurav Khanna joined Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia, he has become everyone’s favourite. The actor is often hailed as the king of romance on television. However, do you know that before Anupamaa, Gaurav worked in at least 18 other shows? Talking about how Rajan Shahi’s show changed his career graph, Khanna joked that it is like a ‘steroid injection’. He also mentioned that even though fans call him an ‘amazing actor’ today, he believes he has always acted the same and equally worked hard.

“I think it’s like the steroid injection. Till now, people were liking my characters but then comes a show like Anupamaa, a character like Anuj Kapadia and suddenly you are there (points towards the sky). Sometimes I feel very humbled when people come to me and say, ‘you are a fantastic actor, you are such a natural actor’. When I talk to my friends or my parents, I always say nobody gets anything out of luck and ahead of time. Maybe it’s my time right now. People are loving the show and the character. Earlier also, I was the same actor, I used to work equally hard but now it feels good when people say ‘you are a very good actor’. I thank them but I was always like this," Gaurav said.

“Anupamaa Changed The Industry’s Perception Towards Me"

Khanna also agreed that Anupamaa has also changed the industry’s perception towards him as an actor. Explaining the same, the actor shared, “I think the industry’s perception definitely changes. I was often told that only a certain type of actor works on television. But my one character always used to be very different from the one I played last. Before Anupamaa also I was doing a show titled ‘Chandrakanta’. You would not recognise me in that show. It was a fantasy character with long hair, armour, barbaric warrior. Suddenly after that show, I got a role like Anuj Kapadia who is soft, sober, suave, a businessman, and well educated. I like this."

“TV has a very limited frame for male actors. There’s a limit to what you can do. In all my shows, I tried to change myself physically. Sometimes I build my physique, sometimes I gain or lose weight, and sometimes I change my looks. I like doing this. Nobody asks me to do this. But I am lucky that my creatives and producers helped me to do whatever I want to. I am very happy that people are liking this," Gaurav concluded.

