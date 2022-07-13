Gaurav Taneja Posts Glimpse of His Infamous Metro Birthday Party: ‘Gaadi Aur Police Dono...'

Following his arrest and subsequent bail after his birthday party at a Noida metro station, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has been keeping his followers entertained with witty posts on his various social media handles. Continuing the trajectory, Gaurav, who is well known as Flying Beast, gave a glance into his infamous metro birthday party and joked about his birthday going terribly wrong.

Taking you to the backdrop, friends and wife of the 36-year-old had recently thrown a surprise birthday party for him inside a Noida metro coach, which caused chaos, resulting in his arrest by Noida Police. However, Gaurav was later released on bail.

Now, dropping a picture on the story of his official Instagram account, Gaurav showed the decorated metro coach for his birthday party. The picture was posted along with the song Gaadi Bula Rahi Hai being played in the background. He posted the picture with a hilarious caption,"Gaadi aur police dono bula rahi thi (The train, as well as the police, were calling me)." The picture shows a few balloons and a poster glued to the window of the Metro. The poster has Gaurav’s picture and “Happy Birthday Flying Beast" written on it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Besides this, yesterday the food delivery app Zomato jokingly tweeted while hinting at the incident and Gaurav was quick to react. Zomato on July 11 tweeted, “Wondering why is nobody ordering cakes at the metro station since yesterday." Responding to their tweet, Gaurav wrote, “Hi Zomato, want to plan a surprise for my wife’s birthday." Gaurav’s tweet is now doing rounds on the internet with the comments section swamped with hilarious surprise ideas. For those who don’t know, his wife Ritu Rathee gave an open invitation to fans and followers to join his birthday party by booking a coach in the Noida metro at the Sector 51 metro station.

For parties and celebrations, Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s scheme permits 200 guests per coach, however, the open invitation on social media resulted in the footfall of innumerable fans at the venue to join the party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.