Gauri Khan Appears Annoyed, Asks Paparazzi To 'Relax' After They Argue With Her Bodyguards; Watch

It seems like Gauri Khan got annoyed over her bodyguards and the paparazzi’s arguments at the Mumbai airport. The interior designer, who is also Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, was spotted returning from Dubai with her daughter Suhana Khan. While they were welcomed by a mob of paparazzi and excited fans, it seemed like the paparazzi and the Khans’ bodyguards got into an argument at the airport.

In a video shared by a popular paparazzo, the bodyguards were trying to maintain a safe distance between the cameramen and Guari. However, due to this, a section of the paparazzi wasn’t getting good pictures of her and Suhana. While the bodyguards assured the photographers that they were not preventing them from taking pictures, there was an exchange of words.

However, Gauri quickly stepped in and defused the situation. “Guys just relax," she was heard saying while making her way to her car. While Gauri did not say anything further, she appeared to be irked by the commotion.

Gauri and Suhana were in Dubai, attending the grand opening of the luxurious Atlantis The Royal hotel in Palm Jumeirah. Pictures from the venue revealed that it was a starry affair, with Beyonce performing at the event. Gauri and Suhana turned heads with their stunning outfits. Suhana also made the headlines when a picture of her and Shanaya Kapoor posing with Kendall Jenner went viral.

While Shanaya flaunted an elegant bright red coloured dress, Suhana looked absolutely gorgeous in her light-pink outfit. As for Kendall, she rocked an olive-green dress and accessorised her look with black latex gloves. The trio struck a chic pose for the cameras. Suhana also shared pictures of her outfits at the party and expressed her gratitude upon being invited to the grand opening.

Meanwhile, Gauri has been cheering for Shah Rukh and Suhana as 2023 marks a big year for them. Shah Rukh is making a comeback with Pathaan this year while Suhana is making her Bollywood debut with The Archies this year.

