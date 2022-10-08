Gauri Khan Birthday: Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan was Threatened by Gauri's Brother? Check Out Lesser-known Facts About the Ace Interior Designer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GAURI KHAN: Well-known interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan turned a year older today. Gauri, who is married to actor Shah Rukh Khan, went on to produce films such as Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om, Darlings and many more. Gauri is also co-founder of the production house Red Chillies Entertainment. She was recently seen in the much-acclaimed Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. So, on the occasion of Gauri Khan’s birthday, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts, her revelations about Shah Rukh Khan and more.

Born into a strict army family

Gauri Khan was born to Colonel Ramesh Chandra Chhibber and Savita Chibber. She was born and raised in Delhi in a strict Army family. She also faced a tough time convincing her parents on marrying Shah Rukh Khan.

Gauri initially wasn’t on board with SRK’s career in films

Gauri wasn’t initially a great admirer of Shah Rukh Khan’s acting abilities. Karan Johar claimed that Gauri Khan wanted SRK’s films to be a box office failure so that they could go back to Delhi. Gauri reiterated it and stated that she didn’t have the patience to watch movies. But in the end, she turned out to be Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest supporter and source of inspiration for his love of cinema.

When the celebrity wife revealed that SRK takes longer to get ready than she does

Gauri revealed, “Every time we are stepping out, I am ready in 20 minutes but he takes 2-3 hours. Tonight, I put in a lot of effort and took three hours and he took six".

SRK was threatened with a gun by Gauri’s brother

Gauri had faced many hindrances to convince her family about her marriage to Shah Rukh Khan. They were so much against the wedding that Vikrant, Gauri Khan’s brother, threatened Shah Rukh Khan with a gun. An excerpt from the book titled King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, read, “Vikrant had a reputation of being a goonda (thug). He threatened Shah Rukh with a gun, but the posturing didn’t scare his sister’s suitor".

When Gauri mentioned SRK’s secret

Revealing about SRK’s secret, Gauri said, “He does not get impressed by me but he loves design. I always say that if he was not an actor, he would be an architect — 100 per cent! He loves designs and follows designs. I recently designed a table and he gave me full marks. I got an A-plus, so that was a big win for me".

Her venture into interior designing

Gauri Khan first expressed an interest in interior design as a hobby while renovating her Bandra bungalow, Mannat. In 2010, she formed a professional partnership with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, to design exclusive interior projects together.

