Gauri Khan 'Can't Stop Listening' to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', Calls It Her 'Favourite Track at Work'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is currently the talk of the town. The movie is all set to release on January 25 at the theatres. Before the release, the makers have dropped two music tracks to keep the audience hooked. Among these tracks, the dance number Jhoome Jo Pathaan has become a massive hit, making it to everyone’s playlists. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri too has it on her playlist and recently revealed that it has become her ‘favourite track’ at work.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, with the song playing, Gauri wrote, “Can’t stop listening to my favorite track at work @iamsrk." The video featured Gauri showing photos of various decorative pieces and artefacts which could be used inside a room. The official song stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone grooving and dancing to the beats of the song.

Advertisement

The makers recently dropped the trailer of Pathaan, too. Earlier, sharing the trailer on social media handle, he wrote, “Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now! Link in bio. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023."

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in the role of an antagonist. Apart from them, Salman Khan will be having a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Advertisement

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also marks SRK’s comeback on the big screen after the 2018 film ‘Zero’. Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023, the film will mark Khan’s pan-India debut. Apart from that, the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here