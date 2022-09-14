Gauri Khan Confirms She Will Appear in Koffee With Karan 7, Will Shah Rukh Khan Accompany?

When the seventh season of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan started airing, reports were doing the rounds that Gauri Khan will be making an appearance in the show. News18 had reported back in July that the producer-designer will be making her comeback on the couch with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey and now Gauri has confirmed that she will be appearing in Koffee With Karan 7. While this will be Gauri’s third time in the show, Bhavana and Maheep will be making their debut.

In a conversation with Mirchi Plus, the interior designer said, “I am going to be on Koffee with Karan along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also starred Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari. Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan will be graced by Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan has already aired ten episodes. The first episode was graced by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and the most recent one saw Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on the couch. This season also had several guests such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Talking of Gauri Khan, she recently dropped the trailer of her upcoming reality show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. In the reality show, which she is hosting, Gauri will be giving a makeover to homes and personal spaces of some noted Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra among others.

In the trailer, several celebrities can be seen coming up with their unique requests for Gauri. Farah says that if her house is a Bollywood film then the room designed by Gauri will be its item song. Malaika, on the other hand, gave the responsibility of making her son like the room to Gauri.

