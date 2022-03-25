Gauri Khan Gives A Glimpse Of Her Creative Work Life In Latest Instagram Post

Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan gave a sneak peek into her daily work life through her latest Instagram post. The celebrity interior designer was seen in her workspace as she worked with her team. Dressed in a classic white shirt and denim pants, Gauri wore her hair in a bun. Caught in the camera frame in between her work, the celebrity wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shared the picture along with her upcoming design concepts.

Gauri’s latest Instagram post came along with a caption that read, “Need to generate new ideas and move them forward. Our creative space. Gauri Khan designs. Putting some fun concepts together." Gauri’s upcoming design concepts seemed to be inspired by Mexican authentic handicrafts. The seating concepts shared by the 51-year-old featured some new creative takes on Aztec prints and colonial chairs. The interior designer’s upcoming concept also featured handwoven tassels inspired by Mexican folk ornamentation.

Gauri has been sharing her recent creative projects through Instagram posts. In her previous post on the social media platform, Gauri shared pictures of her recent work and explained how colours could be a powerful tool in adding aesthetics to a place. “Colour is a powerful interior design tool that impacts the mood of the room. Added a dramatic blue along with neutral shades because blue compliments almost any colour on the wheel. Gauri Khan Designs. Design 2022."

Besides sharing her creative projects, Gauri also shares pictures of her kids, Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam. Most recently, Gauri shared a picture of her daughter Suhana who wore a stunning white lehenga. The New York University graduate was spotted in a white chikankari lehenga. Gauri described Suhana’s look as ‘pure’ in the caption.

The star kid is all set to mark her debut in the Hindi film industry with an upcoming Netflix movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

