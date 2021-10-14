Gauri Khan Keeps 'Mannat' for Aryan Khan's Return, is Constantly Praying During Navratri

In a huge setback to Aryan Khan, a Mumbai special NDPS court on Thursday reserved its order on his and other co-accused’s bail applications till October 20. Thus, Aryan- the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan- and other co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will remain in judicial custody at the Arthur Road Central Jail and the Byculla Women’s Jail for the next five days on account of public holidays over the next few days.

Meanwhile, report has claimed that Gauri has kept a mannat for Aryan’s return back home soon. A family friend, on condition of anonymity, informed India Today that both Shah Rukh and Gauri are growing extremely worried about Aryan with each passing day. The family friend further said that Gauri has kept a mannat (a wish that one desires to come to fruition) for Aryan and has constantly been praying during the Navratri. She has been off sugar and any sweets since the festival started.

Earlier, a report quoted a close friend of the Shah Rukh saying he is “suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father."

Earlier, News18 had reported that Shah Rukh had put the shooting of his highly anticipated movies, Pathan and director Atlee’s next with Nayanthara, on hold indefinitely owing to Aryan’s arrest.

While Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Alvira Agnihotri and Karan Johar were seen visiting Mannat, others like Hrithik Roshan, Swara Bhasker, Rahul Dholakia, Hansal Mehta, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Vishal Dadlani have taken to social media to back the superstar.

