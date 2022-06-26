Gauri Khan Pens Moving Note as Shah Rukh Khan Completes 30 Years in Bollywood: 'It Is Difficult for Us...'

On Saturday, Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in the film industry. Fans from across the globe celebrated King Khan’s journey with posters, songs and dedications. Shah Rukh returned their love by hosting an Instagram Live and spoke about his upcoming work. Amid the fanfare, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram and penned a sweet note for SRK.

Sharing the motion poster of Pathaan, Gauri wrote, “It is difficult for us to comprehend what he does outside of being a father, a husband, a friend - and the way he affects peoples lives. The only thing we understand is that he tries to work harder today than he did yesterday."

Advertisement

Shah Rukh and Gauri have been each other’s biggest support systems. The couple tied the knot in October 25, 1991, and SRK has often spoken about how Guari was one of his biggest pillars of support and encouragement in life. The couple share three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

While Gauri is evidently pumped about Shah Rukh’s upcoming films and has been giving them a shoutout on her social media handles, she is also eager to see their daughter Suhana make her acting debut as well. For the unversed, Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is based on popular comics of the same name.

The teaser and poster were released last month and Gauri couldn’t contain her excitement. “Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has three movies and a bunch of cameos in the pipeline. The movies include Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, all releasing in 2023. His cameos are in Tiger 3, Rocketry, and Brahmastra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.