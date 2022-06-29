Gauri Khan Proves Shah Rukh Khan is Always There to Support Her With This Throwback Post, Take a Look

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his producer-designer wife Gauri Khan has been shelling out couple goals for more than 3 decades now. Gauri married SRK before he became who he is and stuck with him through thick and thin. On Wednesday, she shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh, which took fans to the old times. In the photo, which was taken post a fashion show, Gauri can be seen sitting with Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani, while a young Shah Rukh Khan peeks from behind.

Sharing it she wrote, “Post a fashion show with @namratashirodkar @sangeetabijlani9 .. I think i walked the Ramp with them too while @iamsrk watched from the audience 😁"

Take a look:

Fans took to the comment section to praise Gauri and also mentioned how cute young SRK looked. One fan wrote, “You look stunning as usual Queen 💅" while another wrote, “Look at the cutest person in the audience 💘😭." Another comment read, “My god he’s so cute 😭😭😭😭."

Gauri and SRK’s close friend Seema commented with an emoji.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan is currently in London. Her friend Maheep Kapoor recently took to social media to celebrate their decades of friendship. in London. Maheep shared a picture featuring herself, Gauri and their mothers. It is no secret that Maheep and Gauri, as well as their daughters, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan, have been close friends for many years.

“Friendship over generations. Missed you, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor," Maheep captioned the picture. She also used a hashtag that read “Mothers & Daughters."

Talking of Shah Rukh Khan, he is currently working on multiple projects. The actor will be making his comeback on the big screen with the film Pathaan where he will reunite with Deepika Padukone. The film also stars John Abraham. Next, he will be seen in Jawan along with Nayanthara, helmed by Atlee. Following Jawan, the actor will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Shah Rukh Khan also completed 30 years in the industry recently and took to social media to talk about his journey and upcoming films.

