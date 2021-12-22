Gauri Khan Receives Hand Written Note, Cherries From Farah Khan as Christmas Gift

This year has been tough on Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their family owing to the arrest of Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case. Now that the star-kid is out of jail and back home, things seem to be slowly but steadily heading towards the normal for SRK and Gauri. And the festive season seems to be helping them get back their better days. On Tuesday, the designer and producer received an early Christmas present from her dear friend Farah Khan, and she took to Instagram to share the heartfelt note the filmmaker and her triplets Diva, Anya, and Czar sent them.

The note read, “Merry Christmas! We are sending you our favorite snack, these yummy cherries from Chile that we received from our Secret Santa. Let’s celebrate the joy of Christmas together and we hope that you love these Chilean Cherries as much as we do. Love, Farah, Czar, Anya, Diva."

There was a cute cherry drawn on the note. Gauri shared the photo on her Instagram Story section, and wrote, “@farahkhankunder #cherriesfromchile @tanaaz".

Both Gauri and Shah Rukh have been keeping a low profile and staying away from media glare ever since their son Aryan was arrested. While Shah Rukh had once made a public appearance during Aryan’s stay in jail when he had visited Arthur Road jail to meet his 24-year-old son, Gauri has completely avoided any kind of public outings. Aryan is currently out on bail.

On the film front, Shah Rukh is reportedly set to resume the shoot for YRF’s Pathan after it was put on hold in October due to Aryan’s legal battle. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Gauri, on the other hand, announced a collaboration with ace designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock.

