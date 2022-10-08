Gauri Khan Rests on Shah Rukh Khan's Arms in Throwback Pic Shared by Suhana on Her Mom's Birthday

Producer-interior designer Gauri Khan is celebrating her birthday today, October 8 and social media is flooded with wishes from her friends and industry colleagues. Sometime back, her daughter Suhana Khan shared a throwback photo to wish her mother. Suhana took to her Instagram Story section to share the photo that she had uploaded last year on Gauri’s birthday.

The photo features Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan from their younger days. In the vintage photo, which seems to be from a photo shoot in the 90s, Shah Rukh and Gauri strike a romantic pose with the latter lying down on the former’s arms. The caption of the original post read, “Happy birthday ma " Sharing it on her Instagram story section, Suhana left a heart emoji with it.

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s middle child, following Aryan Khan. They also have a son together, AbRam Khan.

Earlier in the day, Gauri Khan’s close industry friends such as Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Farah Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh, among others, took to social media to wish her. Some even shared a series of amazing throwback photos with the birthday girl.

On the work front, Gauri Khan is currently hosting her interior design show where she gives a makeover to homes and personal spaces of some noted Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra among others.

Talking of Suhana, SRK and Gauri’s daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Joya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will also see the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

It is scheduled to be released on OTT giant, Netflix next year (2023).

