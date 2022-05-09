Gauri Khan Reveals Suhana Khan's Sweet Mother's Day Gift for Her, Shares Daughter's Unseen Pic

On Mother’s Day, May 8, social media was filled with posts from celebrities wishing their moms with pictures and lovely notes. Today, May 9, Gauri Khan shared an adorable unseen photo of her and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and revealed the latter’s sweet gift for her mother. In the photo, Suhana can be seen wearing a colourful jacket. She kept her hair open and completed her look with minimal accessories and makeup. The star kid had presented her mother with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Sharing the post, Gauri tagged Suhana and dropped a heart emoji.

Take a look at it:

Suhana took to the comment section to express her love for her mother. She wrote, “Love youu❤️❤️❤️." Her good friend Shanaya Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Seema Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Bhavna Pandey, among others dropped heart emojis on the comment section. Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Beautiful ❤️."

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s middle child, following Aryan Khan. They also have a son together, AbRam Khan.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. A few days back, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar left netizens curious, when she shared a picture of a clapperboard that read The Archies. Earlier last year, several reports suggested that Zoya will be launching Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda with a Hindi adaptation of the world-famous comics The Archies.

The Archies will reportedly be set in the 1960s and will be a live-action musical introducing the fictional town of Riverdale to a new generation. Zoya’s production company Tiger Baby Films is co-producing the project with Graphic India.

