Gauri Khan Set For ‘Interesting Collab’ With Malaika Arora On Her New Design Show; See Pics

A day after posing for stunning pictures for the paparazzi outside a studio in the city, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan has finally dropped hint about her upcoming collab with her friend Malaika Arora. The film producer dropped a photo with Malaika from yesterday’s shoot and shared that she is going to collaborate with her for a design show.

Gauri took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from the shoot. In the first slide, Malaika is seen seated on a couch along with Gauri as they are both dressed in gorgeous brown and red ensembles. As we scroll further, we see Malaika and Gauri as they give high five to each other, as the shooting lights point at them in the studio. Malaika looks ravishing in brown and white ensembles, while Gauri rocked a mustard yellow suit just like the boss lady she is. In the last slide, we see the duo seated along with entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia, as the trio smilingly poses for the lens.

Soon after the pictures were posted, scores of excited fans chimed into the comments section to drop heart and fire emoticons.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani yesterday. Malaika was seen striking poses with Gauri as the model smiled from ear to ear and waved at the paparazzi. The clip sees Malaika looking ravishing as ever as she donned a designer brown dress with a thigh-high slit and high heels. With her shiny locks tied in a ponytail, the actress looked like a model ready to walk the ramp. Accompanying her was Gauri Khan who looks gorgeous in a white top and mini skirt. She also added a pair of nude high heels to round off her look.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the model-VJ has been captured by the paps during her outing in the city. Earlier in the day, the shutterbugs captured the actress in their lens as she entered Diva Yoga Studio in Bandra.

Gauri too keeps on sharing her stunning pictures on social media. Two days back, Gauri shared pictures of her OOTN (Outfit of the Night) she picked for Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Pictures from the party revealed that Gauri had picked a short chic golden outfit for the bash. The interior designer, who is married to Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted making a solo entry while Aryan Khan and SRK ditched the cameras.

