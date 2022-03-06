Gauri Khan Shares Glimpse Of Weekend Get Together With Manish Malhotra, Seema Khan; See Pic

Commemorating the weekend by meeting up with friends, Gauri Khan celebrated her Saturday evening by mingling up with her friends - celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Seema Khan. Gauri took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse from their weekend get-together.

Gauri had reposted a selfie by Manish on his account. The photo sees Manish along with Gauri, and Seema as they trio pose for the camera at his home. The celebrated fashion designer too shared beautiful pictures of the decorations at his home and a candid picture of Seema as she sat on a chair near a coffee table decorated with flowers in a vase. He captioned the post as, “Flowers and pretty @seemakhan76."

Seema also re-shared another picture featuring the duo, first posted by Manish on his Instagram Stories. The selfie of Manish and Seema was also taken at the same spot as their selfie with Gauri. While sharing the photo, Manish had tagged Seema and added heart stickers. On the other hand, Seema wrote, “#handsomest," in the caption to the post. She had even shared a picture of a coffee table with a vase, candles, and glasses on it. With the Doobey song from Gehraiyaan as the background music, Seema added a ‘Saturday night’ sticker alongside the pictures.

Earlier last month, Gauri Khan and filmmaker Farah Khan went out for lunch with the cast of the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives- Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey. At the time, Farah had shared a group picture of the ladies on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Bollywood lunch with fabulous women." The second season of Dharma Productions’ Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will release on Netflix.

Recently, Gauri Khan was seen at the post-wedding party of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at Riteish Sidhwani’s residence. She was also joined by Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan as the trio marked their presence at the party.

Talking about the work front, Aryan and Suhana are soon going to make their Bollywood debuts.It has been alleged that Aryan is trying to make his mark as a scriptwriter, on the other hand Suhana is rumoured to be in Zoya Akhtar’s next.

