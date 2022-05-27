Gauri Khan Shares Unseen Video Of AbRam Posing Like A Star On B'Day; Fan Reminded Of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam Khan turns a year older on Friday, May 27. On the occasion, Gauri took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen video of the little one posing on a beach buggy. In the video, AbRam was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and a pair of shorts while sitting on the buggy. He was seen shaking his hair in the filmiest way possible before posing for the camera.

Sharing the video, Gauri said, “Happy birthday." Several Bollywood stars took to the comments section and wished him as well. “Happy birthday 😍," wrote Manish Malhotra. “Happy Birthday," added Dia Mirza. “Adorable. Happy birthday," Shweta Bachchan commented. “Happy birthday my cutie," Maheep Kapoor wished.

Advertisement

Fans also flooded the comments section with birthday wishes. While many prayed for him and the family, a few said that the video reminded them of AbRam’s father, SRK. “He is sooo cute..reminding of his dad❤️❤️happy birthday dear Abram," a comment read.

AbRam turned nine on Friday. He is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s third child. The couple is also parents to son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed their son via surrogacy. AbRam has been media-shy. However, recently, the nine-year-old was not only seen allowing the cameras to take his pictures but also posed for a few pictures as well.

Last month, AbRam was spotted with Shah Rukh and Suhana, out and about in the city. The actor was seen taking them on a ride in his car. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his upcoming releases. The actor is set to make his comeback after a five-year-long hiatus with Pathaan. The film is set to release in January 2023, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Shah Rukh has also announced Dhunki, set to release later next year. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.