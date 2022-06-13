Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Holiday In Rome While Their Kids Suhana and Agastya Film The Archies

While Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are shooting for their debut project, The Archies, their mothers Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan are holidaying in Rome together. The interior designer, who is also actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their trip. In the pictures, Shweta and Gauri were joined by a few friends.

For their day out, Gauri was seen wearing a cute white short dress while Shweta was seen wearing a blue outfit. They were seen posing at numerous iconic places in Rome. Sharing the pictures, Gauri wrote, “Can’t get enough of Rome." Seema Kiran Sajdeh took to the comments section and praised them. “Looking good girls," she said.

Last month, both Gauri and Shweta gave shout outs to their kids who are making their debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix project The Archies. Suhana and Agastya will be joined by Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor in the film. A teaser of the project was released, giving Bollywood buffs a glimpse of the Archies adaptation.

Gauri shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!" Shweta, on the other hand, said, “Go forth and conquer hearts young’uns sing your songs & tell your stories. It’s your turn now, make it count. @zoieakhtar you’re the coolest Pied Piper ever."

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November. They are shooting for the film in Ooty.

