Gauri Khan Stops Eating Anticipating Aryan Khan's Return from Jail, is Crying and Praying: Report

Gauri Khan has reportedly been under a lot of physical and emotional stress amid her son Aryan Khan‘s arrest in a drugs case, which is going to come up for hearing in High Court again on Thursday noon. Chances are Aryan and other accused may walk out of jail after arrest on Oct 3, but nothing is certain until court orders are given. It is further revealed that she isn’t taking her son’s arrest easily and spends most of her time “crying and praying". It’s only understandable her plight, that of a mother.

A report has shared shocking details about Gauri’s deteriorating health as her son remains in jail, day after day. “She has stopped eating almost entirely. She prays a lot. She doesn’t communicate her grief (about her son’s arrest) with anyone. Our fear is that she may suffer a nervous breakdown due to the emotional and physical stress that she has been subjected to during the past month." a friend of her told Bollywood Hungama.

The family friend further said every rejection of Aryan’s bail plea has been like death for Gauri. “Shah Rukh Khan is taking Aryan’s prolonged confinement far better than Gauri. She is not being able to cope with the enormity of her disappointment. She has stopped meeting friends completely and spends her time crying and praying," says the friend.

Friends say they fear for Gauri’s health if her son doesn’t come home soon. “She has started to despair. She is losing hope. ‘Will I ever see him again?’ she asked a friend on the phone," a source further revealed.

