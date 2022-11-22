Gauri Khan Takes AbRam Out on Lunch, Netizens Impressed With SRK's Son's 'Humble' Behaviour

Fans of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were absolutely delighted today to see the nameplate of their Mumbai abode, Mannat. A few hours back, Gauri also shared the idea behind the change in a new post. While the artwork grabbed the headlines, soon after, the paparazzi spotted Gauri and her youngest son AbRam Khan together. The mother-son duo stopped and posed for the shutterbugs.

Gauri looked uber chic and classy in a casual black blazer teamed with a pair of blue denim and platform heels, while AbRam was seen in sporty attire donning the Arsenal jersey for number 10.

Check out the video here-

Doting fans of the popular interior designer took to the comment section to drop heart emojis. One of the comments read, “AbRam so humble so calm and well behaved. Love him”, another one said, “Ye baccha bahot cute lagta hai." A third one wrote, “So well behaved Abram. Shows the upbringing."

On Tuesday, SRK's designer wife, Gauri Khan revealed that she was the brain behind the swanky new design. In an Instagram post, Gauri explained the significance of the nameplate. The designer posed in front of her house with her artwork and captioned the photo, “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy”. Her next line cleared the rumours about the ‘diamond-studded nameplate’ as she further stated, “We chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe”.

Check out the post here-

Gauri Khan is a celebrated interior designer. She has been a part of a celebrity home makeover show called Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. In the show, the designer renovated the spaces of celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kabir Khan, Farah Khan and others in different episodes. She also featured in the Netflix series titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

