Gauri Khan Takes Fans Inside Mannat As She Showcases New Corner Designed By Her

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and film producer Gauri Khan is also an interior designer and it is no secret. Known to have designed spaces for several high-profile individuals including Mukesh Ambani, Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren among others, the creative diva never fails to impress all. On Sunday, Gauri took to her social media handle and dropped a couple of pictures showcasing her recent work in her house, Mannat.

In the pictures, Gauri can be seen posing radiantly in front of an aesthetic corner of Mannat that she designed herself. Gauri wore a blue outfit with a black belt and white heels. While she looks absolutely stunning, what will surely catch your attention is the wall in the background. The designed wall is covered in white marble-like stone laid out vertically but forming a large, triangular shape in the centre in black.

In the caption, Gauri revealed how she designed this space in Mannat by herself and wrote, “The black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home… Enjoying my Sunday #gaurikhandesigns."

Impressed with her creation, several fans took to the comment section to express their admiration. One of the fans wrote, “Queen of Design", another fan commented, “Designed well". Even the film actress and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar left fire emojis in the comment section.

In May this year, Gauri revealed in an interview that her memorable design is her home — Mannat. “It’s so personal and an ever-evolving project for me as I keep redoing corners of the house, including my kids’ rooms," she told Eastern Eye. In the same interview, Gauri also talked about re-designing the Red Chillies office during the lockdown and shared how Shah Rukh Khan was involved in the process too. “He was extremely passionate, while the Red Chillies office revamp was in process. He had a huge say in design, and inputs about colours and possible uses of the ceiling, and flooring. He took a lot of interest in that project and likes to get involved whenever possible. He greenlit all the designs for the project," she added.

