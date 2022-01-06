Gauri Khan Trolls Shah Rukh Khan's Stardom in Their First TVC After Son Aryan Khan's Jail Release

Since their son Aryan Khan’s arrest and subsequent bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have kept a low profile. The 24-year-old was put behind bars in October last year after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a Goa-bound cruise ship. Before getting bail, Aryan spent nearly a month in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. With the new year, it looks like the Khan family is trying to move ahead in life. Recently, Shah Rukh and Gauri got featured together in a new ad, wherein the latter was seen pulling his leg. Gauri shared the ad video, in which the power couple twinned in maroon outfits, via her Instagram profile.

In the video, which is Gauri’s first post of the year, the couple is seen seated next to each other in a house and enjoying television. As the video starts, Shah Rukh smiles and says, “Wow. Rising like a star. Now that’s what I call an entry." Gauri teases King Khan by stating that even he was not able to match this entry. Shah Rukh, at first, makes a face, then smiles and agrees to his wife’s statement.

The couple looked adorable as they were seen twinning in maroon. While Shah Rukh wore a maroon shirt and paired it with black pants, Gauri donned a maroon dress with golden shoes.

Ever since Aryan’s name came in connection to the drugs-on-cruise case, Shah Rukh and Gauri have not made public appearances. Gauri has shared a post or two last year in December, while Shah Rukh has abstained from doing any of it. On the work front, the actor has Pathan in the pipeline. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2022. King Khan will also do a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Salman and Shah Rukh will be doing cameo crossovers in each other’s films.

