Gauri Khan Wishes Suhana Khan on B'Day With Gorgeous Pic, BFF Ananya Panday Shares Unseen Childhood Photo

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan clocked in 22 years today and social media is filled with wishes from her friends, family and followers. Her mom Gauri, took to her official Instagram account to share a gorgeous photo of her daughter and wish the birthday girl. In the photo, The Archies actress can be seen wearing a colourful jacket which she paired with pink bottoms. She kept her long tresses open and completed her look like minimal makeup.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Birthday girl 💋."

Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and others took to the comment section to wish Suhana as well. The former wrote, “happy birthday @suhanakhan2 💖" while the latter expressed, “Happy birthday my darling ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Suhana, too, replied to her mother’s post with emojis.

Meanwhile, Suhana’s BFF Ananya Panday wished her ‘bestest girl’ with their picture and also shared an unseen childhood photo of the two. The actress wrote, “Happy birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love you so so much Sue pixie."

Take a look:

Suhana Khan is all set to debut as an actress in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, was seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Sidhant Chaturvedi. She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Liger, which will see her paired opposite South superstar Vijay Deverakonda for the first time. Next, she will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

