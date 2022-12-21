Gauri Khan Works Her Magic On Karan Johar's Home, Gives It Classy Makeover; Here's The House Tour

Designer Gauri Khan, who is also Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, revamped filmmaker Karan Johar’s home and she couldn’t help but let the world get a peek. In a video shared on Instagram, Gauri was seen posing with Karan in a newly redone living room. The luxury space had a touch of classy and eccentric, matching Karan’s vibe.

In one of the rooms, Gauri was seen seated on a massive green couch while Karan stood behind her. The couch featured metal lion heads on each other. A wooden coffee table rested in the middle while a vintage lamp was placed behind the couch. In another, we get a glimpse of a room with the word ‘Johar’ mounted on the wall and two red chairs placed underneath it. A long mirror was mounted to the wall while the white walls made up the room. Karan walked into the room and expressed his excitement over seeing the room.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - @karanjohar." Karan replied, “My home is all YOU!! Couldn’t have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you!"

Gauri has done the decor for several celebrities over the years. These include Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor. She also recently had her own show in which she was seen spurring up spaces of her friends, including Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Karan Johar has been busy with his upcoming projects. He will return to the directorial seat with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The filmmaker has also announced he will be helming an action film.

