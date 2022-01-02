Gautam Kitchlu Confirms Kajal Aggarwal's First Pregnancy With Adorable New Year Post

After weeks of speculation, actress Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam confirmed her pregnancy. Kajal, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in October last year, is expecting her first child with the businessman.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Gautam shared a stunning picture of Kajal in yellow outfit with the caption “Here’s looking at you 2022". What got the fans’ attention was the emoji of a pregnant woman following the caption. The post was flooded by congratulatory messages from fans and the couple’s friends.

Earlier it was reported that Kajal had informed the makers of her upcoming film, Acharya, about her pregnancy. The rumours are that the actor is even planning to wrap the shoot of the films as quickly as possible. In the movie Acharya, the Tollywood actor will be seen playing a female lead role opposite South Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film is directed by Koratala Siva.

The actress exchanged vows with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in a close-knit ceremony. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was only attended by family members and close friends.

On the work front, Kajal has many movies in the pipeline, including “Indian 2" starring Kamal Haasan and Queen remake “Paris Paris". These two films have already been delayed for more than two years due to the pandemic. Currently, Kajal is busy working on Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Hey Sinamika, and Venkat Prabhu’s web series, and a few other projects.

