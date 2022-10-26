Gautam-Soundarya To Priyanka-Ankit, Meet The Lovebirds of Bigg Boss 16

While Bigg Boss makes news most of the time for the fights, arguments or tasks, there’s another element to it — love. The BB house has seen various couples — from Tanishaa Mukherjee and Armaan Kohli, Shehnaaz and Siddharth to Karan and Tejasswi. The latest season of the reality show is well into its fourth week and we can already see some love birds.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Karan Johar lashed out at Gautam and Soundarya’s relationship. Johar claimed their relationship was fake and one-sided. He went on to claim that Gautam was a misogynist when he called Soundarya ‘free-spirited’. Despite the humiliations, the duo called their relationship pure and sacred. They were seen spending time with each other which irked Nimrit. In fact, Gautam, while talking to Sajid Khan, said he was in a relationship with Soundarya. The acceptance of relationships has made their fans elated.

The Udariyaan couple, Ankit and Priyanka, meanwhile are leaving no stone unturned to impress their fans. Hashtags like Priyankit and Fatejo rule the internet. In the Weekend Ka Vaar, Sajid Khan helped Ankit express his feelings for Priyanka. Sajid claimed when Priyanka was serving her punishment, Ankit stood beside her all the time and did not eat anything. Moreover, in any schism in the BB house, Ankit stays around Priyanka and acts as a backbone in any task.

The lovey-dovey equation between Shalin and Tina is also growing by the day. Unlike Tina, Shalin never hesitates to express his love for her. Tina has friend-zoned Shalin for almost a month. At the same, both share some affectionate moments in the show. Still, some questions are posed by the viewers, especially Daljeet, the former wife of Shalin Bhanot.

