Gautam Vig Accuses Bigg Boss 16 of 'Favouritism' Towards Sajid Khan, Nimrit, Sumbul | Exclusive

Ever since the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan has been making headlines for several reasons. While some have questioned his participation in the show due to #MeToo allegations, others claim that the makers are biased towards the filmmaker. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss 16’s eliminated contestant Gautam Vig echoed a similar sentiment and said that not just Sajid but some other contestants including Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are also being favoured.

“Honestly, it is not with Sajid only, it is with other contestants also. Favouritism towards Sajid is more prominent, that’s what people believe but it is with other contestants too including Sumbul or Nimrit," Gautam told us.

“It is not like they (makers) are biased towards him but I feel favouritism is definitely there. There are so many things happening inside the Bigg Boss house. They are being explained. Sumbul, Nimrit and Sajid are asked to be original. I don’t know what’s the strategy behind. I don’t know. There were no lessons shared with me in seven weeks. No one guided me. No one said anything to me in seven weeks. If my game was weak, nobody told me about it. There are some people who, if they are not visible, are indirectly explained that this is what they are doing," the actor added.

The Naamkarann actor went on to say that he wasn’t happy with his eviction because he thinks that people who don’t deserve to be in the show are still inside the BB house. “Of course, I wasn’t happy with my eviction because I didn’t deserve to be out. People who are still inside the house are not supposed to be there. But it’s okay. If that’s called favouritism, let it be. They say that it is a reality show and ask all not to ‘act’ in the show but that is what is happening," Gautam shared.

On being asked why Sajid’s co-contestants always support him in the show, Gautam claimed that everyone wants to be in good books with the filmmaker since he has worked with several prominent Bollywood celebrities. “Because everyone thinks he is a big director, he has worked with Akshay (Kumar) sir, Ritesh (Deshmukh), John (Abraham). At the end of the day, he is a contestant. I am also from this industry. I understand if you do not want to be in somebody’s bad books. Even if you respect him, tell that that he is wrong. You can do this in a polite way," the 35-year-old actor said.

In the show, Shiv Thakare enjoys a good bond with Sajid Khan and is often seen taking a stand for the filmmaker. When asked if this has also weakened Thakare’s game, Gautam explained that the Bigg Boss Marathi winner has a clever motive behind it.

“Shiv is a strong player. He has already played this game. He has experience. But he also understands that there are two people in this house who are getting support from all - Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik. He has created a group on the basis of the same. He is with Sajid and Abdu but is also playing his game," he concluded.

