Gautham Karthik Confirms Relationship With Manjima Mohan, Says 'Love You With All of My Heart'

A piece of good news is coming in for Gautham Karthik’s ardent fans. Kadal star Gautham in a heartfelt post announced his relationship with actress Manjima Mohan. With a few mushy pictures along his ladylove, Gautham penned a lengthy note highlighting how his relationship with Manjima has evolved over the years.

“What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc…," Gautham penned.

Tagging Manjima, Gautham recalled how the two started bonding. The actor in his post said that initially, he thought it was a strong ‘friendship’ but little did he know their bond grew stronger and stronger day by day. He ended the thoughtful note by saying that he cannot wait for them to begin their new phase of life.

Advertisement

“I’m extremely grateful that you have chosen to share this special bond with me my love. Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart! I can’t wait for us to start our journey together as one!" he mentioned.

Not only Gautham, but Manjima Mohan also poured her heart out for her partner in a romantic post. Sharing the same set of photos, Manjima penned, “Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything."

Advertisement

How did they meet?

It was during their 2019 drama Devarattam when Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan reportedly fell for each other. The couple kept it a secret for all these years, but now the two have finally made it public and fans cannot wait for the two to embark on their new journey.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

On the work front, Gautham Karthik is widely regarded as one of the most popular stars in the Tamil film industry. While Gautham will be seen in Pathu Thala alongside Simbu, Manjima Mohan has October 31st Ladies Night in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here