Gautham Menon Appeals To Simbu Fans To Watch Morning Show Of Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu

Fan favourite Simbu will next be seen in Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, which will hit the theatres on September 15. The film has been directed by Gautham Menon. Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu will mark Gautham Menon and Simbu’s reunion after seven years.

Recently, Gautham Menon, while promoting the film, gave a suggestion to the fans who are watching the early morning show of the film. The filmmaker asked them to sleep well the previous day to watch the 5 am shows of Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

“We have created a mood through Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’s trailer. I am not sure if everyone can be successful with their trailer cuts. We didn’t want to cheat the audience with the trailer. That’s why we have created the mood in the trailer in sync with the film’s mood.

“But, when fans come to the theatre, I’d want them to forget everything and enter the world of the film. Maybe, the story could travel elsewhere, but I want them to travel with the characters. Those who are coming to the 5 am shows, I’d want you to sleep well the previous day and then watch the film," said Gautham Menon.

Check out the video below:

Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu is Gautham Menon and Simbu’s third film. They have earlier worked in films Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. They have worked on a short film called, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.

Advertisement

The film has been written by popular writer B Jeyamohan and directed by Gautham Menon. The makers announced that there will also be a sequel to the film. Starring Simbu in the lead role, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu also stars Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Siddique and Neeraj Madhav in pivotal roles. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu has music composed by AR Rahman.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here