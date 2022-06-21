Gayathrie May Win National Award For Her Acting In Maamanithan: Director Seenu Ramasamy

National award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy’s next Maamanithan will hit the big screen on June 24. The movie stars Gayathrie as the female lead, while Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for the film. Ahead of the release, director Seenu showered praises on Gayathrie and said that she could even win a national award for her acting in the film.

During an interview recently, director Seenu Ramasamy said, “Gayathrie has given a stunning performance in the film."

“She has a good chance of winning a National Award for her acting skills in Maamanithan."

Advertisement

In fact, in the press conference, director Ramasamy said, “I narrated the script to many actresses, but most of them weren’t happy with the second half. They were okay with the romantic portions but in the second half, when they had to portray the role of a mother, most actresses backed out."

The lead actress Gayathrie has also put on weight for her role in the movie.

Maamanithan is a family drama in which Gayathrie is playing the role of a sacrificing mother and a wife who binds the family together. As reported by E times, the actress has played the role without any make-up in the film.

Gayathrie’s first film was a psychological thriller, 18 Vayasu. Her work received recognition when she worked in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.