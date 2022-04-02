Gayatri Bhardwaj To Play Second Female Lead In Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao is the first pan-India project of Telugu star Ravi Teja. The makers have recently announced details regarding the female leads of the film. With Nupur Sanon already on board, the makers have now announced to rope in Gayatri Bhardwaj to play another female lead in the upcoming action drama.

The makers welcoming the actress on board shared a poster on Twitter. “Welcoming

@gaya3bh to the Massive Hunt of @RaviTeja_offl’s #TigerNageswaraRao," tweeted Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bhardwaj are making their Tollywood entry as heroines together with Tiger Nageswara Rao. The upcoming film is a period drama set in the 1970s. The story of the upcoming action-drama revolves around the real incidents of a notorious thief from Andhra Pradesh.

On the occasion of Ugadi, Telugu New Year, on April 2 a motion poster of the film was released giving a glimpse into the character of Ravi Teja. For his first Pan-India project, the Krack actor has undergone a drastic transformation.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

The technical crew of the film includes R Madhie as the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar has composed the background score. In addition, blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise writer Srikanth Vissa has written the dialogues for the film.

The Ravi Teja-starrer film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

On the work front, besides Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ravi Teja has various projects in his kitty. The actor has Rama Rao on Duty with director Sarath Mandava and another film with director Sudhir Verma in the pipeline.

