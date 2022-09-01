Geetika Narang Abbasi's AKA Wins Big at International Documentary and Short Film Festival

The International Documentary and Short Film Festival in Kerala has come to an end with Geetika Narang Abbasi winning the best long documentary award for her film titled A.K.A. The film dives into the life of three characters Kishore Bhanushali, Firoz Khan, and Prashant Walde. These characters look similar to Bollywood superstars Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan respectively.

A.K.A highlighted the lives of these three characters amid stardom, cinema, mimicry, and acting. The award carried a cash amount of Rs.2 lakh. Ladies Only took the second spot in the same category. Directed by Rebana Liz John, the film won the cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh. Ladies Only covers the condition of women in Indian society, taking into account the Mumbai trains. A question is asked to every woman about what makes them angry. Their answers form an award-winning tapestry.

The prestigious award for the category of Best Short Documentary was shared by two movies. New Classroom directed by Debankon Singh Solanky, and My Son and His Grandfather, directed by Bojiy Chowdhary. Both got the cash amount of Rs. 1 lakh.

The second position in the same category went to Party Poster directed by Rishi Chandana who received a cash amount of Rs.50,000. At the International Documentary and Short Film Festival, a special mention was given to the Leopard Tribe, directed by Miriam Chandy Menacherry.

For the Best Editing in the long documentary, the award was given to Milind Chhabra, Jyoti Garhewal Lassar, and Shobit Jain for the films P se Pyaaz, P se Paisa, and P se Paani.

For short fiction, the best film was Little Wings directed by Naveen Mu.

In the category of Campus film, The Buoyant, directed by Arun A R, Akhilesh K A, and Anandu Krishna, received the best prize while a special mention was given to Labyrinth directed by Abhinav T Rajeevkumar, and Thirivu.

