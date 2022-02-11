Gehraiyaan Reactions: Internet Bursting With Praise for Deepika Padukone, Calls Her 'Show Stealer'

Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, is finally here. After a seemingly eternal wait, one of the most awaited films of the year has arrived. And the first (non-spoiler) social media reactions are in.

The general consensus is that Shakun Batra’s directorial has indeed stuck the landing. Here’s a sampling of what netizens thought after watching the complex relationship drama- almost all are raving. Deepika Padukone, in particular, has been garnering positive reviews for her “finest performance". The story revolves around Padukone’s Alisha, a woman whose six-year-old relationship has grown monotonous. She has an affair with her cousin Tia’s (Pandey) fiance Zain, played by Chaturvedi.

One user wrote, “Deepika my love, you deserve every bit of praise coming your way. I’m so happy for you and I’m so proud of the hardwork you put into this film and character. You are outstanding as Alisha Khanna, thank you for bringing her to life." Another one tweeted, “#Gehraiyaan Some of the most original writing we’ve seen in long long time from Hindi Cinema. Raw, rustic, intense & indulgent, the movie plays into the full spectrum of human emotions. SHAKUN BATRA does it again. DEEPIKA peaking over her Piku, Tara and Veronica circa."

Gehraiyaan, produced by Karan Johar, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

