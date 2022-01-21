Gehraiyaan Star Ananya Panday Sets the Internet on Fire in Sexy Bra Top And Leather Pants; Pics

Ananya Panday has taken the internet by storm, quite literally! The actress has sent social media into a tizzy as she shared her first look from the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’. The trailer for the film was unveiled on Thursday at a virtual event.

Ananya on Friday shared a bunch of pictures from her latest photoshoot before heading for the Day 1 promotion of Gehraiyaan. For the promotions, Ananya picked up a neon green bra top with a front knot and teamed it up with leather pants and high heels.

Ananya’s look impressed her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor who dropped droolworthy comments on her pics. While Suhana wrote, “Yay," Shanaya commented, “So excited."

Advertisement

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday play cousins in the film, and Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the latter’s fiance. A meeting between Siddhant and Deepika’s characters leads to romantic feelings developing between them. The trailer shows that the film explores the grey areas of man-woman relationships, where the heart refuses to follow the rules laid down by life.

Karan Johar, who is the producer of Gehraiyaan, hosted the trailer launch, as he introduced the cast members. He said that finding a title for the film was a tough task, and Gehraiyaan was locked as the film’s name only 1.5 months ago. Ananya added, “We took so long to come up with a title for this film because it is really difficult to sum it up in one word."

Advertisement

Gehraiyaan will have its World Premiere on Amazon Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.