Gehraiyaan Trailer: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in an Intense Love Triangle

Gehraiyaan trailer was launched by Jaran Johar and the film's cast members on Thursday.
Gehraiyaan Trailer: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday star in a love triangle in this Karan Johar production helmed by Shakun Batra.

Bohni Bandyopadhyay| News18.com
Updated: January 20, 2022, 15:30 IST

The trailer of the highly awaited film, ‘Gehraiyaan’, produced by Karan Johar, and directed by Shakun Batra was released on Thursday. Post the positive response to the teaser earlier, there was a huge build-up for the trailer of the film, which stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday play cousins in the film, and Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the latter’s fiance. A meeting between Siddhant and Deepika’s characters lead to romantic feelings developing between them. The trailer shows that the film explores the grey areas of man-woman relationships, where the heart refuses to follow the rules laid down by life.

The trailer ends with Siddhant and Deepika’s characters asking, “Are we just messed up people?" And that is the essence of the film - no person, no relationship is perfect.

The trailer was unveiled in a virtual press conference on Thursday, attended by the film’s makers, producers and the star cast. Karan Johar hosted the trailer launch, as he introduced the cast members. He said that finding a title for the film was a tough task, and Gehraiyaan was locked as the film’s name only 1.5 months ago. Ananya added, “We took so long to come up with a title for this film, because it is really difficult to sum it up in one word."

The producer added, “The trailer really scratches the surface, there is more to the film. On the face of it, the film might seem about infidelity, but it really goes much deeper than that."

Bohni Bandyopadhyay Bohni Bandyopadhyay, Deputy News Editor, News18.com, heads the desk of the Entertainment and Lifestyle sections. Growing up as a film and television buff in West Bengal, her passion for cinema turned into a profession in 2009 when she began her journalistic career in Delhi. Bohni has been writing on filmmaking, fashion, music, television and related fields ever since, interviewing notable names from Indian and world cinema.

first published: January 20, 2022, 15:14 IST