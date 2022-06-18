'Gem of a Person' Vidyut Jammwal Takes Female Fan for a Ride in His Aston Martin

Actor Vidyut Jamwal has a heart of gold and he proved it again through a kind gesture he made for a female fan. The Commando actor recently reciprocated the love he received from his fan by taking her for a ride in his Aston Martin. The video of this incident has been going viral and fans can’t seem to stop themselves from praising Vidyut.

In the video, Vidyut is seen posing for the paparazzi. Just then, a female fan rushes up to him and starts to express how happy she is to meet him. To comfort the woman, Vidyut first gives her a hug, then in a little while, walks her to the gate of his car, opens it, and asks her to hop in.

Watch the video here:

The incident has come as a surprise to everyone. After watching the video, many users wished they could also go on a ride with the actor.

The video shared on Friday has so far received thousands of likes. The comments section is completely flooded with lovely reactions. One of the users wrote, “How easy it is to make a person happy, well done Tiger." “Down to earth, Vidyut," wrote another person and addressed the actor as a gentleman. “Gem of a person," commented one more user.

On the work front, Vidyut will be soon be seen in Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha. Apart from him, the movie also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi and Danish Husain in primary roles. Khuda Hafiz 2 is all set for a release on July 8.

