Genelia Deshmukh Gets Candid On Her Love For Maharashtrian Food During Ved Promotions

Bollywood power couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s Marathi-language romantic drama Ved is enjoying its dream run at the theatres. Riteish’s directorial debut has appealed to the masses, who are flocking to the movie screens in high numbers. Genelia has starred, as well as the produced Ved. Basking in the success of the film, both Genelia and her husband are currently on a promotional spree.

Born in Maharashtra, the Jaane Tu… Yaa Jaane Naa actress is fluent in Marathi. Recently, while attending one of Ved’s promotions, Genelia expressed her fondness for all sorts of Maharashtrian food. During an interaction with a media portal, Genelia got candid about her food preferences. She revealed that Maharashtrian food holds a special place in her heart. She loves to cook different types of Maharashtrian delicacies as well. The 35-year-old also seems to share a good relationship with her mother-in-law, Vaishali Deshmukh.

Genelia mentioned that she loves to devour food prepared by her mother-in-law, which includes battered bread, thecha, spicy amti, peanut chutney and the famous bhagar dish. The actress added that the batter and bread food combo is one of her favourite meals. The tinsel town diva opened up on her Thursday special cuisine prepared at home. She said that every Thursday, her family enjoys pithal bakri and thecha, cooked by Riteish’s mother.

When Riteish was asked to name his wife’s most-favourite dishes, the actor replied that Genelia loves to munch on a plate of pani puri, agreeing with her previous statement of loving Maharashtrian cuisines.

Coming back to Ved, the film has earned many accolades from fans and members of the film fraternity. Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar even penned a heartwarming post on his IG, congratulating the Ved co-stars and off-screen couple for their commendable performances.

Ved, which hit the theatres on December 30, 2022, is a remake of the 2019 Telugu-language romantic drama Majili. Jiya Shankar, Shubhankar Tawde, and Ashok Saraf played crucial roles in the film. Bollywood star Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance in Ved as well.

