Genelia D’Souza To Make A Special Entry In Rang Maza Vegla, Details Here

Rang Maza Vegla is one of the most popular serials on Star Pravah. This Marathi show has been entertaining the audience since the day it premiered. But, to surprise the viewers even more, the makers are coming up with new twists and turns. The popularity of this series is increasing day by day. The serial Rang Maza Vegla is always in the news. Now, actress Genelia D’Souza is all set to make an entry in the serial in its upcoming episode.

A video of the latest episode of the serial Rang Maza Vegla has come out, where it is seen that the actress made an entry in the upcoming episode. This clip has been shared by TRP Marathi on their official Instagram page. The caption read, “Genelia D’Souza will make a special entry in the Rang Maza Vegla serial for the promotion of the movie Ved."

Advertisement

Genelia’s fans and the audience got excited for the upcoming episode of Rang Maza Vegla, after watching the clip. In the video, it is seen that Genelia is talking to Kartik. So it will be interesting to see what advice she will give to Kartik or what new twist will come in the serial due to her arrival.

Genelia will soon be seen in the upcoming Marathi movie Ved alongside husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also features Salman Khan, Jiya Shankar, Ravi Raj Kande and Ashok Saraf in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around unfulfilled love. A few days back the teaser of this film was also released and it received a lot of love from the audience. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News here