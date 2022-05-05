Genelia D’Souza’s Classy Ethnic Look is The Best Thing on Internet Today

Genelia D’Souza is all set to make a comeback on the silver screens after a decade. The actress, who took a break from acting, is surely going to rule the screens once again. Meanwhile, Genelia keeps entertaining her fans through her social media. She is known to post funny videos with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. Recently, the actress has dropped some heart-throbbing pictures of herself in the ethnic attire that she wore for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party.

Salman Khan’s sister’s Eid party was nothing less than a star-studded affair. Everyone pulled their best looks to grace the occasion. Genelia also entered the party in style with Riteish. The actress has shared a group of photos of herself on Instagram donning a beige Sharara set and we can’t take our eyes off the beautiful actress. For Arpita and Aayush’s Eid bash, Genelia chose to wear a beige coloured sharara from the label Archana Jaju. While the bottom was plain, the Kurti with the classy floral print enhanced the look of the outfit. To give a pop of colour to her look, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress wore long golden earrings with turquoise and pink beads. She even chose to have a small turquoise Bindi to complete her look.

Giving a mid-week motivation to her fans, Genelia captioned her photos, “There will always be haters and doubters and then there will always be YOU- proving them wrong."

Actress Jiya Shankar to Genelia, “Hi beautiful". Fans have flooded the comments section with compliments and called her “pretty", “beautiful" and “gorgeous".

On the work front, Genelia announced her comeback in March at a grand event. Various politicians and celebrities attended the event and SS Rajamouli graced the occasion as chief guest. The yet-to-be-titled Production No 15, is a Telugu-Kannada bilingual film directed by Radha Krishna. The actress will be sharing the screen with Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti who’ll be making his debut in the film industry with this film.

