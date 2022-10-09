GG Gandhada Gudi Trailer: Puneeth Rajkumar Gives Best Tribute to Nature; KGF Star Yash Says 'Love You Appu Sir'

The trailer of late Kannada cinema icon Puneeth Rajkumar’s final film, GG Gandhada Gudi, has left fans deeply emotional. GG Gandhada Gudi is slated to hit the theatres on October 28. Billed as a full-length film, Gandhada Gudi is backed by the actor’s home banner PRK Productions. It features Puneeth and Amoghavarsha, who has also helmed the project. The film is a docu-drama on the wildlife of Karnataka and the trailer of the film will make you fall in love with mother nature.

In the trailer, Puneeth takes Amoghavarsha to a special island. Along the way, the duo discovers new stories and unravel secrets in a whole new immersive cinematic experience. The sceneries in the trailer are absolutely wonderful. It takes you to the wonders of the wilderness in Karnataka. Amoghavarsha, as the director, designs every beautiful shot to match the emotions that Puneeth and him are seen having in the trailer. The trailer is nicely complemented by B Ajaneesh Loknath’s music. It’s just going to take your breath away.

In short, Puneeth and Amoghavarsha’s adventurous journey makes you want to cherish the nature as well as travel and experience the precious culture and incredible stories of our country.

KGF star Yash also took to Twitter to share the trailer of GG Gandhada Gudi and called it “top notch". He tweeted, “The key to immortality is first living a life worth remembering - Bruce Lee This is exactly how I would describe this immortal soul. Love you Appu sir. Thanks for giving us this opportunity to watch our Karnataka in pure awe. #GandhadaGudi is top notch."

Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari tweeted: “The child-like innocence, the enthusiasm & that smile will always remain in our hearts. Let’s get ready to immerse ourselves in the glorious journey across our #GandhadaGudi with #Appu sir and #Amoghavarsha."

Fans were in tears to see their beloved actor on screen for the one last time as they flooded social media with heartfelt messages for Puneeth Rajkumar. One fan wrote: “He again does something that no one else did before in our industry."

The teaser of the GG Gandhada Gudi was released two months after Puneeth’s death.

