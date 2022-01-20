Home » News » Movies » Ghajini to Wanted, Hindi Remakes of South Films That Were Superhit At Box Office

It was a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ghajini.
Prabhas starrer film Saaho’s Hindi version earned around Rs 140 crores.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: January 20, 2022, 13:27 IST

The South Indian film industry has become a dominant force in North India, especially in the last few years. Recently released films like Pushpa: The Rise and Akhanda were immensely loved by the Hindi film audience.

Reports claim that Allu Arjun starrer film Pushpa’s Hindi version recorded earnings of about Rs 90 crores at the box office.

Talking about other Hindi remakes, Aamir Khan and Asin-starrer Ghajini in 2008 became the first-ever film to collect Rs 100 crore at the box office. It was a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ghajini.

In 2012, Akshay Kumar’s first 100 crore film Rowdy Rathore was also a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Vikramarkudu. Rohit Shetty directorial Singam, starring Ajay Devgn, was a remake of the Tamil hit film Singham.

Wanted, 2009, a Hindi action thriller, directed by Prabhu Deva, starred superstar Salman Khan. The film was a remake of the Telugu film Pokiri. Bodyguard was also a remake of the Malayalam movie Bodyguard.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam, 2015, is a remake of the Malayalam hit film Drishyam. This suspense thriller also starred Tabu as a police officer and was a blockbuster at the box office.

Selfiee, starring Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar, has been announced recently. This upcoming film will be a remake of the Malayalam film, Driving Licence (2019). The film’s shooting will commence soon, and it is being said that it will be released on the silver screens next year.

It is also being said that recently released film Pushpa’s director Sukumar is planning to release Hindi version of hit film Rangasthala, starring Samantha and Ram Charan.

