Ghani Syaani Out: Shehnaaz Gill Looks Majestic in MC Square Song Shot In Desert; Watch Video

The wait is finally over! Shehnaaz Gill ’s new song along with MC Square titled Ghani Syaani is finally out now. Apart from looking super sultry and glam, Shehnaaz is also seen enthralling her fans with her melodious voice. The wait was definitely worth and we bet, all Shehnaaz fans will be left wanting for more as the actress is a bonafide star in this peppy track.

The four-minute-thirteen-second-song opens in a desert where MC Square’s character drinks poisonous water from a pond and soon hallucinates about a mysterious and beautiful woman played by Shehnaaz Gill whom he instantly falls in love with. The chemistry between MC and Shehnaaz is absolute fire and exudes more charm to the already catchy song. The upbeat lyrics and the beats coupled with the enticing video work wonders for Ghani Syaani.’

Speaking of Shehnaaz, the Bigg Boss star looks beautiful in her embellished golden and blue thigh-slit gowns and the highlight has to be when the actress starts crooning a badass Haryanvi verse from the song. Sporting bangers for a hairstyle and wearing a gorgeous red dress, Shehnaaz slays her dance moves and expressions. The Honsla Rakh actress also resembles Katrina Kaif from the song Kina Sonna from Phone Bhoot while performing her verse. A major twist in the end only adds more depth and intensity to the song.

On Monday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram to post a clip from the song. She wrote, “Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now with @mcsquare7000 on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.."

Check out the song here:

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill shared the poster with her Twitter fam. Have a look:

“Iss saal ko end karenge ek dhamaake ke saath (We’ll end this year with a bang) Dropping our next, Ghani Syaani with Shehnaaz Gill. Mark the date - 5th December 2022," MC Square wrote, as she shared the poster on Instagram.

MC Square’s co-contestant from the reality show, Hustle 2.0 and internet sensation Srushti Tawade has already called the song a “banger." “Banger pe banger pe banger pe banger," she wrote in the comment section.

Rapper MC Square, whose actual name is Abhishek Baisla, recently won the rap battle show Hustle 2.0. His songs Badmos Chora, Ram Ram, Naina Ki Talwar, and 4 Din among others became an instant hit on social media. Several celebrities, including cricket great Virat Kohli lauded the singer for his impeccable art.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill was recently awarded at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022, which was held in Dubai. After receiving the award, the actress dedicated it to late actor Siddharth Shukla.

She said, “Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you meri life mein aane ke liye. And itna mere pe invest kiya ki main aaj yahan pe pahunchi hun. (I want to thank just one person. Thank you for coming into my life, thank you for investing in me so much that I am able to reach where I am today) Sidharth Shukla, this is for you."

