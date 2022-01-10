Ghibran, Not Yuvan Shankar Raja, to Compose Background Score For Ajith's Valimai?

The makers of Valimai, starring Ajith, have been forced to postpone the theatrical release of the film given the exponential rise in the Covid cases in the last couple of weeks. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 13, 2022. The Valimai team had major plans in place for the release of the film. Reports said that they even rejected a Rs 300 crore offer from a leading OTT platform for an exclusively digital release.

The makers are keen on a theatrical release for Valimai so that the Ajith fans can watch their idol on the big screen.

Meanwhile, according to a report by filmybeat, the director and producer of the film, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor respectively, were not happy with the background music of Valimai composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

They initially asked him to come up with a new version. However, then, for reasons unknown, the makers roped in Ghibran to compose the background score. Ghibran has earlier worked with H. Vinoth in the film Theeran Adhigaram Ondru.

Valimai narrates the story of an IPS officer Arjun, who sets out on a mission to hunt down the illegal bikers involved in theft and murder. The film boasts of a stellar starcast comprising Ajith, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

The trailer of the film promised a power-packed action thriller with high-octane action sequences and superb dialogues. Fans had appreciated the stunt scenes considering the high amount of risk taken to shoot them. They expressed delight by dancing and rejoicing in front of Ajith’s posters. They even went to bathe his posters with milk.

