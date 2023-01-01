'Ghor Kaliyug!' Sheezan Khan's Sister Alleges Media Trial In Tunisha Sharma's Suicide Case

Hours after Sheezan Khan was sent to 14-days judicial custody in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, the actor’s sister Falaq Naaz has now issued a statement alleging a media trial. She took to her Instagram and questioned those who are allegedly demeaning Sheezan. Falaq also asked if her brother is being attacked because of his religion.

“For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!" a part of her statement read.

“It’s so upsetting to see these people relentlessly malign Sheezan this way. From making up stories, to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame," the statement added.

Sheezan’s sister alleged that the journalism standards have stooped to a new low and lauded those who are able to ‘see through the false narratives’. “The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And YOU are their consumer. It’s equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources. Don’t be fooled," she wrote.

Check out Sheezan Khan’s sister’s full statement here:

This is the second statement from Sheezan’s family ever since he has been arrested. Earlier too, the actor’s family issued a statement and urged everyone to respect their privacy. In the statement, his sisters - Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz - and their family mentioned that Sheezan is cooperating with the police officials and added that they have full faith in the judiciary system.

Ali Baba co-stars Sheezan and Tunisha reportedly dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. The former was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother had claimed that Sheezan ‘used’ her daughter.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

