Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma Drops Gorgeous Pics In Traditional Attire, Hubby Neil Bhatt Is Impressed

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt might be at the loggerheads with each other in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, but in reality, they are lovebirds. The two actors never fail to express love for each other on social media and it is no secret that Aishwarya loves dropping pictures and videos on her Instagram account. Once again, the actress dropped a series of pictures which have left her husband Neil completely impressed.

In these latest pictures, Aishwarya Sharma can be seen posing in a heavily embroidered blue lehenga. She accessorised her look with equally heavy jewellery - bangles, earrings, necklace and maang tika. She also opted for a pink lip shade and added charm to her look with artificial golden roses in her hair. Needless to say, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in these pictures. “Couldn’t chose one," the caption read along with a laughing emoji.

Among others, Aishwarya’s husband Neil Bhatt was quick to shower love in the comment section. “All are 👌🏽" he wrote. Even Aishwarya’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Sheetal Maulik wrote, ‘Mine’ and dropped red heart emojis. While one of the fans called her a “Traditional Barbie doll", another netizen commented, “You’re looking like a princess."

For the unversed, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are among the lead actors of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Aishwarya plays the role of Pakhi, Neil essays the role of ACP Virat Chavan. In the show, Aishwarya is Neil’s former love who is now married to his brother. The couple is currently also seen in Smart Jodi which airs on Star Plus.

Earlier this year, Neil Bhatt revealed how Aishwarya is often targeted for playing a negative role in GHKKPM. “Logo ke taraf se vaise toh bahut pyaar mila hai lekhi,kuch ek section of audience hai jo thoda sa trolling ke taraf zyada rehte hai. Vahan se thoda sa pareshaani milte rahe hai. (Even though we have been getting immense love from fans, a section of the audience that is into trolling. That is what creates trouble)," he said.

