Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Aishwarya Sharma Turn Shinchan In Hilarious Video With Hubby Neil Bhatt | Watch

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma might play a negative role on screen, but her social media handle gives fans a glimpse of how fun-loving she is behind the camera. The actress often drops funny pictures and video takes part in social media trends and never fails to impress her fans.

Once again, Aishwarya took to her official Instagram account and dropped a hilarious video that also features her actor-husband, Neil Bhatt. In the video, Aishwarya can be seen holding a water bottle, considering it is a mic, and can be seen enacting popular cartoon character Shinchan. As she sings and makes people laugh with the video, do not forget to miss Neil Bhatt’s expressions in the background.

Watch Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s funniest ever video here:

“Shinchan", Aishwarya wrote in the caption and tagged hubby Neil Bhatt. The video is making fans go ROFL. The comment section of Aishwarya’s post is flooded with fans calling it the funniest video on social media today. “You are such a talented actress in the world," one of the fans wrote. Another social media commented, “@bhatt_neil super cute❤️❤️ @aisharma812 super funny😂😂 love you both so much."

For the unversed, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma tied the knot in November last year after they fell in love with each other on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Currently, the two actors are also seen in Star Plus’ reality show Smart Jodi. During one of the episodes of the show, Neil Bhatt opened up about the trolls that his wife Aishwarya Sharma faces and revealed how some people even wished death for her. Aishwarya too also revealed the kind of abusive comments that are usually made on her and said, “Yeh kaun hai? Isse shaadi kyun kar rahe ho? Bahut gandi aurat hai yeh, bahut saari gaaliyaan. Tumko toh mar jaana chahiye corona se (Who is she? Why are you getting married to her? She is a bad woman and many more abuses. You should die of Covid)."

