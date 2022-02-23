Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Neil Bhatt Reveals How Trolls Wished Death For His Wife, Aishwarya Sharma

Television actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma tied the knot in November last year. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame will now be next seen in the reality show, Smart Jodi. On Wednesday, the makers of the show released a new promo for the couple. The promo features several romantic moments of Neil and Aishwarya. However, what left fans shocked and caught everyone’s attention was something else.

In the promo, Neil Bhatt can be heard talking about the trolls that his wife Aishwarya Sharma faces. “Logo ke taraf se vaise toh bahut pyaar mila hai lekhi,kuch ek section of audience hai jo thoda sa trolling ke taraf zyada rehte hai. Vahan se thoda sa pareshaani milte rahe hai. (Even though we have been getting immense love from fans, a section of the audience that is into trolling. That is what creates trouble)," he can be heard saying in the promo.

Following this, Aishwarya also revealed the kind of abusive comments that are usually made on her. “Yeh kaun hai? Isse shaadi kyun kar rahe ho? Bahut gandi aurat hai yeh, bahut saari gaaliyaan. Tumko toh mar jaana chahiye corona se (Who is she? Why are you getting married to her? She is a bad woman and many more abuses. You should die of Covid)," she said.

Advertisement

In August last year too, Aishwarya opened up about social media trolling during an interview with ETimes and added that it has become upsetting for her. “Apart from sending me direct messages, people tag me while making nasty remarks. I mean bit** has become my second name of sorts online. Also, if I post anything online related to my personal life, they start harassing me. I am engaged to Neil, who plays my co-star in the serial. I can’t help that. I like posting about him on my account, but then they call me an insecure woman. I am marrying Neil in real life and I would request people to accept this fact now. I am scared to open my social media account," she had said.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Sharma plays a negative role in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Talking about the show Smart Jodi, it will premiere on Star Plus on February 26. However, not many details about the concept of the show have been revealed so far. Other couples who are all set to participate in the show are Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya Ilina and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasan among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.